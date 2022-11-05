Shah Rukh Khan talks about overcoming problems a year after Aryan Khan's bail: 'Good will always outweigh the bad'

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were in for a treat on Saturday as the actor decided to hold an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. The actor wrote, "We all wake up with questions… today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a ‘Ask SRK’ for 15 minutes… if you have time to spare, please ask." (Also Read | Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film faces plagiarism allegation)

When a fan asked him, "Why are you so hot?" Shah Rukh, who is known for his humour, gave a witty reply, "Peri peri sauce with chicken helps… I think." A fan also asked him about the biggest change in his lifestyle post the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah Rukh said, "I think I have become less wanting to do everything in a rush…"

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans on Twitter.

A fan had a unique request for Shah Rukh, and said, "We saw you in the 2007 final when India won. If we again qualify in the final, can you please go there as a lucky charm?" The actor responded, "Insha Allah (God willing). Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports."

When a fan asked how he pushes himself to do something that's awfully boring, Shah Rukh replied, "I gear up and finish it as fast as possible." A fan asked how he decides which questions to answer, Shah Rukh responded, "Lots of questions been asked before so try and choose ones I haven’t answered before….it’s that simple."

A fan asked what he is playing nowadays on PlayStation and the actor said, "Learning Fortnite from the little one…" He was referring to his youngest child, son AbRam Khan. When a fan asked what motivates him to overcome the problems he has 'faced so far', Shah Rukh said, "One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad…"

A fan asked what motivates him to overcome the problems he has 'faced so far'.

Shah Rukh's response comes over a year after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30, 2021, in an alleged drug case. He was released after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship.

Shah Rukh recently celebrated his 57th birthday with fans outside his Mumbai home, Mannat. When a fan asked his reaction when he saw so many fans celebrating his birthday outside Mannat, Shah Rukh replied, "It’s been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit."

Shah Rukh recently celebrated his 57th birthday with fans outside his Mumbai home, Mannat.

On his birthday, Shah Rukh attended the SRK Day event in Mumbai and grooved to his iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya. He also interacted and cut a cake with his fans at the special event held at St Andrews College. He also treated his fans as he unveiled the official teaser of his following action thriller film Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON