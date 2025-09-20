Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for showering love on son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, known for his deep bond with fans, has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support his son Aryan Khan received for his much-discussed directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The actor took to social media to respond to a fan club post featuring images of people celebrating the series with posters of both Shah Rukh and Aryan. Proud father Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to thank audiences for liking son Aryan Khan's new Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh shares fans celebrating the show

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh shared pictures of fans celebrating the show. He wrote a note that read: “Thank u team for the love and cheers. Hope you guys finished watching the show… at least a few times. Ha ha.”

During the launch event of the show, Shah Rukh had noted his initial thoughts about it and Aryan's approach. "When Aryan told me he was going to make a show on Bollywood, that it would be raw, edgy, and would have some madness to it," he said. "I thought, 'Is he going to share the CCTV footage of Mannat on YouTube?'" Shah Rukh Khan added.

“If I'm being honest, it took me a while to really catch on and catch the tone of the show. Once I did, I was completely drawn in, and honestly, I'm really, really happy about it.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywoog getting rave reviews

Aryan’s debut series has sparked widespread conversation since its release, both for its bold subject matter and its unconventional storytelling. The show takes a satirical, behind-the-scenes look at the film industry, peeling back the glamour to reveal the chaos beneath. Its daring tone and fresh perspective have drawn praise from critics and viewers alike.

In a review, Hindustan Times noted: "What works in Ba***ds’ favour is that these spicy gossip and anecdotes are not simply peppered in the show for fun. There is a woven narrative that has some semblance and cohesion, even if not much. What saves it is great casting and some solid performers."

The review went on to highlight how the show avoids star-driven casting in favour of actors who truly fit their roles.

“Manish Chaudhari as Freddy, Bobby Deol as Ajay, and Raghav Juyal as the hero's friend Parvaiz are perfectly cast. Their performances are also the best part of Ba***ds, elevating it from merely chuckleworthy to actually fun.”

The show is available to stream on Netflix after its release on September 18.