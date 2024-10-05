Shahid Kapoor calls himself ‘second husband’ as he shares a video with wife Mira Rajput. Here's why

Actor Shahid Kapoor never misses a chance to leave fans in splits with his funny videos. Now, he has done it yet again with a new video where he is seen enjoying a funny moment with his wife, Mira Rajput, on-board a flight. He also tagged himself as the "second husband." (Also Read | Javed Akhtar calls Shah Rukh Khan veteran; Shahid Kapoor reveals 'fear' with doing South films: What celebs said at IIFA) Shahid Kapoor's new post also featured his wife Mira Rajput.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor dropped a boomerang video in which Mira was sitting next to him, busy on her phone. Shahid, being his playful self, made funny faces at the camera while looking a little jealous of Mira's phone.

Shahid dropped a boomerang video in which Mira was sitting next to him.

To make the video even funnier, Shahid added a caption calling himself a "second husband," hinting that his wife's attention was more on her phone than on him. He also added Kishore Kumar's popular song, Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao, in the background.

Fans will see Shahid in a new avatar in the upcoming film Deva. The Shahid and Pooja Hegde-starrer will released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The science fiction romantic comedy also starred Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The film was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.