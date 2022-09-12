Shahid Kapoor dances with Mira Rajput and friends; Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu do bhangra. Watch

Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, brother Ishaan Khatter and few industry friends like Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and Kunal Kemmu had joined him and Mira Rajput at her recent birthday bash in Mumbai. Mira had turned 28 on September 7. Now, Shahid has shared a new video from Mira’s birthday, where the couple is seen dancing with friends. Meanwhile, Ishaan and Kunal are seen having a party of their own as they break into bhangra. Read more: Mira Rajput calls herself ‘lucky’ as Shahid Kapoor throws her birthday bash

On Sunday, Shahid took to Instagram and posted an unseen video from the recent birthday party that had a playful neon pink decor. In the clip, Shahid and Mira Rajput are joined by their friends on the dance floor as they all groove to a live band performing the popular Sholay song, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. While the group is seen jumping and dancing in a circle, Ishaan and Kunal are seen showing off their best bhangra moves in a corner, before joining the others.

Many fans commented on the ‘chill vibe’ of the video Shahid posted with one writing, “Vibessss.” Another one wrote, “I want to be in this group.” Some said they loved the song they were all dancing to. Actor Hrithik Roshan also commented on Shahid’s video from Mira’s birthday. He wrote, “Fav (favourite) song. Haha.”

After celebrating daughter Misha's birthday last month and son Zain's birthday earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor hosted a birthday bash for wife Mira recently. They were joined by her in-laws Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem, and Supriya Pathak, and their respective families for the celebrations. Farhan, Shibani, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were among those who attended the party. A day after the bash, Mira had treated fans to a glimpse of the couple’s dance from the night. Sharing their candid picture, Mira wrote, “I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON