Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Bandhu 2.0 gets trolled; fans slam 'slopification of music'

The release of Bandhu 2.0 on June 17 from Cocktail 2 , featuring Shahid Kapoor , Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has triggered strong backlash online. Even before its release, the makers had leaned into a self-aware promotional strategy, joking about the inevitable trolling that comes with recreating a cult classic. But once the track dropped, the internet responded exactly as predicted. For many fans, the 2012 original Tumhi Ho Bandhu remains an era-defining anthem. Its appeal still lies in its easy, beachside vibe, carefree energy and the natural sense of freedom it captured on screen, making it one of the most memorable Bollywood party tracks of its time.

Several social media users criticized what they described as Bollywood's growing obsession with creating songs designed specifically for social media trends. Perhaps the most viral reaction came from a user who bluntly wrote, "Relaxo chappal ke ad main Salman bhai isse zyada effort dalte hai (Salman bhai puts in more effort than this after wearing Relaxo chappals)."

"The awful choreography was done keeping in mind that people on reels and shorts could easily imitate the dance steps," one user wrote on X, pointing to what they called the reelification of Bollywood music.

Another user added, “the slopification of music, the reelification of choreography and the frootification of music videos.” Some viewers were also unhappy with the overall look of the song. One person described it as “yellow lighting with the most clickbaity tiktok a** choreo.”