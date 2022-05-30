Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share throwback family pics with Pankaj Kapur on his birthday. See here

Actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur celebrated his bithday on Sunday. His son and actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram to wish him on the occasion. They shared throwback pictures with him from his daughter Sanah Kapur's wedding celebration in March this year. Also read: Pankaj Kapur was just 29 when he played Amrita Singh's father in Chameli Ki Shaadi, started doing TV soon after

Sharing a picture in which he can be seen twinning with him in a black achkan and churidaar and yellow pagri, Shahid wrote on his Instagram Stories "Happy birthday dad." Shahid Kapoor wished Pankaj Kapur on Instagram.

Mira also shared the same birthday wish for her father-in-law along with a picture of her, Pankaj and Sanah Kapur from the latter's wedding.

Sanah also shared some unseen pictures from her wedding to wish Pankaj on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my pillar, my dad, the arms I always find my smiles in….I love you more than life itself. #happybirthdaydad #myfather #bestfather #family #love #mydaddybestest.”

Mira Rajput and Sanah Kapur shared throwback pictures with Pankaj Kapur on his birthday.

Shahid was recently seen along with Pankaj in his latest release, Jersey. While Shahid played a crickter, Pankaj played his coach in the film. Talking about working with his father, Shahid had told Indianexpress.com, “Roles like Arjun and Kabir are so challenging, and there’s pressure of not letting the original film down. Then there’s your dad. So there was a lot to deal with. But having him in all those scenes helped tremendously. You end up giving it your best as an actor. It’s always amazing to learn from him.”

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolved around Arjun (Shahid Kapoor), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for happiness of his son. Mrunal Thakur was also a part of the film, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film however, couldn't perform well at the box office and is now available on Netflix.

