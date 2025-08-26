Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha is all grown up! Mira Rajput drops her rare picture to celebrate 9th birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha is celebrating her ninth birthday today (August 26). Mira took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt post for Misha on this occasion, revealing her face after a long time. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor enjoys a cricket day out at Lord's in London, wife Mira Rajput cheers for him. See pics) Mira Rajput shared a cute post for her daughter Misha on her ninth birthday.

Mira's birthday post for Misha

In the picture, Misha is seen sitting on a wooden railing and smiling for the camera. Dressed in a deep blue tee and a pair of jeans, Misha looked all grown up in the picture. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl! Fly my darling.”

Reacting to the picture, actor Ananya Panday commented, “Happy birthday mishkiii.” Neha Dhupia commented, “Happiness always!”

On several occasions in the past few years, Mira had made sure to edit out or cover the faces of her kids whenever she posted pictures with them on her social media. Back in 2018, Mira had a firm message to the paparazzi who photographed pictures of several starkids. She had stated, “Guys please be kind. Let the kids enjoy childhood and leave the photographing to the parents.”

Mira tied the knot with Shahid at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on 7 July 2015. She gave the birth to her first daughter Misha in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, a son named Zain on September 2018.

Shahid's upcoming project

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Deva, which underperformed at the box office. He is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Arjun Ustara. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in key roles, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. The film is slated for a December release this year.