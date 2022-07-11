Shamshera's Vaani Kapoor addresses comparisons with Thugs of Hindostan's Katrina Kaif: 'Please compare me to her beauty'

Vaani Kapoor is all set for her upcoming film Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the film trailer was released, Vaani’s character reminded some fans of Katrina Kaif’s look from Thugs of Hindostan. Reacting to speculations, Vaani recently clarified that there is ‘a lot’ more to her character from Shamshera. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor shares her first look from Shamshera)

Released in 2018, Thugs of Hindostan starred Katrina as Suraiya. Apart from the resemblance between Vaani and Katrina’s characters, many fans also feared that Vaani might have limited screentime in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. However, Vaani clearly denied all assumptions ahead of the film release.

When asked about the comparison between her and Katrina Kaif, Vaani told India Forums, “No yaa, because there is only so much you have seen in the trailer. One must be perceiving way more than one can understand from the trailer or the song that has come out. But there is a lot. There's an entire different arc to my character is all I can say and I can say that with conviction that it's a very different film."

"I have seen Thugs Of Hindostan and I have worked in my film and I understand there is a huge difference and there is no comparison as such. She is a wonderful dancer, actor everything and I am glad if you are comparing me, but please compare me to her beauty, I'll be very happy,” she added.

Shamshera will release in theatres on 22 July 2022 in multiple languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Besides Vaani and Ranbir, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt.

The period drama marks Ranbir’s return to the silver screen after his 2018 film Sanju. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it’s backed by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

