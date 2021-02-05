Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana Khan's skirt. Watch
- Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has shared a video clip and some pictures from her belly dancing session. She also thanked Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, for the skirt she is wearing in the clip.
Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote: "Tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2." In the clip, Shanaya in the company of celebrity belly dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja aced her moves.
The post saw a number of her industry friends and some family members comment on it. Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji, while Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari wrote: "Too good."
Two other Fabulous Wives stars, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan, dropped fire and heart emojis in appreciation, and so did Shanaya's good friend, Navya Naveli Nanda.
Shanaya recently made her Instagram account public. Prior to her, her cousin Khushi Kapoor and Navya had also made their respective Instagram pages public.
Shanaya worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya is quite popular on Instagram as even when her account was private, her pictures with her childhood friends, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, have been a hit online.
