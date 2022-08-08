Sharmila Tagore can't take eyes off Mansoor Ali Khan in vintage ad. See pic

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often shares family pictures on Instagram. On Monday, she shared a vintage picture of her parents- late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore on Instagram. She recently shared an old picture of Sharmila with late actor Shashi Kapoor on Instagram. Also Read: Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan smile as Kishore Kumar sings Roop Tera Mastana in old video shared by Saba. Watch

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “Old is always gold. The best duo. Parents. Gwalior suiting ad. #goodolddays. Miss those times! Love you Abba n Amma. Thank you for sharing this precious pic! Courtesy followers. Again.” In the photo, Sharmila is seen looking at Mansoor as they dined together. She also shared a photo of the entire print ad, which had Mansoor's autograph.

Sharmila and Mansoor got married in 1968. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewelry designer and custodian of huge Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal. Mansoor died due to respiratory failure on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70.

In an old interview with Indian Express, Sharmila revealed how she met Mansoor. She said, “I met him in around 1965 at somebody's party. There we got to talk to each other. He had a very British accent and nobody would laugh at his jokes since they didn't understand them. So, he used to laugh at his jokes himself.”

Sharmila, known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, was born into the famous Tagore family in 1944. She is distantly related to the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. In 2013, she was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts. She has appeared in films such as Safar (1970), Chhoti Bahu (1971), Maalik (1972), Amar Prem (1972), Raja Rani (1973), Aavishkar (1974), Tyaag (1977), and many more.

