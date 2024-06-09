 Sharmin Segal reveals why she didn't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela: ‘I could’ve, but I felt I didn’t...’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sharmin Segal reveals why she didn't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela: ‘I could’ve, but I felt I didn’t...’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 09, 2024 08:09 AM IST

Sharmin Segal said the first film she assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on was Bajirao Mastani. She recalled Mary Kom was the first film that she ever assisted on.

Actor Sharmin Segal has spoken about why she chose not to assist her uncle-filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela but worked with him in Bajirao Mastani. Speaking with News 18, Sharmin shared that the first film she assisted in was Mary Kom, her first job, adding that her first salary was 7,500. (Also Read | Farida Jalal says people shouldn't be mean to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal: 'Maybe that's her capacity')

Sharmin Segal worked with her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in Heeramandi.
Sharmin Segal worked with her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in Heeramandi.

Sharmin on not working in Ram-Leela

Sharmin said, “I could’ve worked in Ram-Leela but I felt like I didn’t deserve that chance of assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that point. I was completely new and I knew nothing about filmmaking. So, I thought of hanging around in the back on the sets of Mary Kom and see what I can pick up, understand and take away and then maybe I could go to assist Sanjay sir with something.”

Sharmin talks about why she assisted in Mary Kom

Talking about working in Mary Kom, she shared, “The first film I assisted him on was Bajirao Mastani but the first film I ever assisted was on Mary Kom. And while I was working on Mary Kom, he was shooting for Ram-Leela. I basically told him that I would want to work in films but I know nothing about them. Mary Kom was my first job and I received my first salary while working on it. It was 7,500."

About Mary Kom

Mary Kom (2014) is a biographical sports film based on the life of the boxer Mary Kom. It was directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film featured Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa among others.

About Ram-Leela

Ram-Leela (2013) is a romantic tragedy written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh. Priyanka Chopra made a special appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela.

Sharmin's recent project

Sharmin was recently seen as Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series premiered on Netflix. The pre-Partition-set show revolved around courtesans who wielded a lot of power and influence during India's freedom struggle. It starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik. Netflix recently announced a second season of the series as well.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharmin Segal reveals why she didn't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela: 'I could've, but I felt I didn't...'
