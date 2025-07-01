'Pulse was still on, but eyes weren’t opening': Shefali Jariwala's friend Pooja Ghai talks about her final moments

Actor Shefali Jariwala's death came as a shock to the industry as well as her fans. The actor died at 42 on Friday night. Now, in an interview with Vivek Lalwani, her friend Pooja Ghai opened up about Shefali's final moments. Pooja revealed that Shefali was health-conscious, always eating right, and taking care of herself. She added that the actor didn’t have to make an effort for it and that it was always a part of her life. Shefali Jariwala,'s friend Pooja Ghai talked about her final moments.

Shefali Jariwala's friend recalls her final moments

When asked what caused Shefali's death, Pooja said, "What happened exactly, that we'll know only after the post-mortem. What I have understood from family and Parag Tyagi is that there was this beautiful Satyanarayan ki pooja a day before. The house was still decorated when we brought Shefali for the last rites. She had regular dinner, and then she asked Parag to walk the dog. The moment he went down, the helper at home called him and said, ‘Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Shefali is not feeling well)’."

She added, "The dog was very old, so Parag asked the helper to come down and take the dog. So he was waiting for the lift, and when the helper came, he went up. Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening, and she just had dead weight to her body. So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead."

Did Shefali Jariwala take anti-ageing IV drips?

Pooja further admitted that Shefali used to take Vitamin C IV drips and revealed that Shefali had taken an IV drip on the night of her death. She defended the use of IV drips, saying it wasn’t unsafe and was very common in Dubai. She called her friend’s death “heartwrenching” and recalled being there for Shefali’s mother after she came back home from the hospital. She revealed that Shefali's mother felt sick that night after her daughter's death. She was complaining of heart pain. Pooja added that she talked to the doctor and gave medicines to Shefali's mother and left only when she fell asleep.

About Shefali Jariwala's death

On Friday night, Parag rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. Initial reports claimed the actor died of cardiac arrest, but the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Police investigations have ruled out foul play, treating the case as an accidental death, with preliminary findings pointing to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Her untimely death has shocked fans and colleagues alike. Bollywood celebs, including Mika Singh, Himanshi Khurana, and Rashami Desai, have expressed their condolences on social media.