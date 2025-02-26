Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shekhar Suman, son Adhyayan take holy dip at Maha Kumbh: ‘We are fortunate to have this opportunity’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 26, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman paid a visit to the Maha Kumbh and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman took a sacred dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Also read: Katrina Kaif performs aarti at Mahakumbh, attends evening bhajan; Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasha seen too)

Shekhar Suman at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
Shekhar Suman at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

What Shekhar Suman said about Maha Kumbh

On witnessing the cultural grandeur on an unparalleled scale, Shekhar told ANI, "...This place is the Sangam of soul, conscience, body...culture, karma, religion. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to come here and take a holy dip..."

On Tuesday, singer Udit Narayan, too, reached Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela. He was accompanied by his wife Deepa Narayan Jha.

Speaking to ANI, Udit said, "I am very happy that God has given me the opportunity to come to the Kumbh Mela on this auspicious occasion. Such a coincidence has happened after 144 years. It is a matter of great happiness. I thank the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh."

The ongoing Mela has witnessed a historic turnout and is set to culminate on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. The festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

In the last few days, actors Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Akshay Kumar have visited the Maha Kumbh.

In response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Maha Kumbh, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been implemented.

(With inputs from ANI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On