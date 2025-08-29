Shilpa Shetty channels Chandni vibes in yellow saree as a tribute to 'OG' Sridevi. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty paid a graceful tribute to the legendary Sridevi by channelling her iconic Chandni look in a vibrant yellow chiffon saree. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a reel from a photo shoot in which she twirled in the sunshine, set to the instrumental title track of the 1989 romantic classic Chandni, starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. In a heartfelt tribute to Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty wore a yellow saree reminiscent of Chandni for an Instagram video.

Shilpa channels inner Chandni in new video

In the video, Shilpa poses and dances on the legendary track Mitwa, lip-syncing to Tere Mere Hontho Pe, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Babla Mehta. "My ode to my forever OG Sriji #Chandni #Chandnivibes," she captions the video on Instagram.

Fans react

Her look won hearts online. Her husband Raj Kundra responded with heart and heart-eyes emojis, while fans flooded the comments with praise. One fan commented, “Look at the sunshine. Our day just got 100x brighter.” Another fan wrote, "Omg, to be fit like her at her age is the ultimate goal." A third comment read, “Can't take my eyes off you.”

About Chandni

Chandni (1989), directed by Yash Chopra, is a timeless romantic drama starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna. Known for its soulful music by Shiv-Hari, picturesque visuals, and Sridevi’s iconic performance, the film marked a shift in Yash Chopra's filmmaking style from action to romance. The film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment during the 37th National Awards.

Shilpa's latest work

Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, a feel-good slice-of-life film that premiered on Netflix in 2023. She will soon appear in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi.