close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty heaps praise on Raj Kundra's debut film UT69: ‘Thought I was the only actor at home’

Shilpa Shetty heaps praise on Raj Kundra's debut film UT69: ‘Thought I was the only actor at home’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty complemented husband Raj Kundra for turning his ‘adversities into strength’. UT69 documents the days Raj spent in jail as an undertrial.

Shilpa Shetty has watched husband Raj Kundra's debut film UT69 and has given her verdict. She lauded the film, which documents the time Raj spent inside the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai as an undertrial in a pornography case. Shilpa called Raj a ‘natural’ actor. (Also Read: Raj Kundra on whether he'd act opposite Shilpa Shetty: ‘I’m a newcomer, these A-listers won’t work with me')

Shilpa Shetty is all praise for Raj Kundra's debut film UT69
Shilpa Shetty is all praise for Raj Kundra's debut film UT69

Shilpa lauds Raj

Shilpa took to Instagram on Friday and shared rushes of UT69. She lauded Raj's ability to turn adversity into creativity. She wrote in the caption, “My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special and brave, and I am soooo proud of you (emojis). Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, and some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life’s journey with positivity. UT69 celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength. You’re a living example of that. We all have our journeys - and you have endured yours with faith and patience (smile emoji).”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shilpa says UT69 is a ‘balanced film’

She added in the caption, “Last but not least, UT69 is entertaining despite dealing with a delicate subject and kudos to @shahnawazali1 for handling this incredible story with a cinematic lens that balances dark humour and gut-wrenching emotions. It’s not an easy task, but you pulled it off. Congratulations to the entire team (most are debutants).”

Shilpa on Raj's acting abilities

Shilpa also had all good things to say about Raj's acting prowess. She wrote in the caption, “It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural! Unbelievable, considering it’s your first film (I thought I was the only actor at home now I stand corrected) (sweat face emoji) Please watch this beautiful film, out in the theatres today… it’s ALL HEART! (heart emoji).”

Interestingly, Raj wanted to be an actor when he was 18. He had joined Padmini Kolhapure's acting school in London then and even got his portfolio shot by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

The Hindustan Times review of UT69, however, wasn't as flattering as Shilpa's. It stated, “From the first scene till the last, all you get to see is the jail, the barracks and the deplorable conditions of the inmates living there. I am not denying that as a subject it could actually be a hard-hitting, but basing it on one person's journey was a bit of a hard sell.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out