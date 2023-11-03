Shilpa Shetty heaps praise on Raj Kundra's debut film UT69: ‘Thought I was the only actor at home’

Shilpa Shetty has watched husband Raj Kundra's debut film UT69 and has given her verdict. She lauded the film, which documents the time Raj spent inside the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai as an undertrial in a pornography case. Shilpa called Raj a ‘natural’ actor. (Also Read: Raj Kundra on whether he'd act opposite Shilpa Shetty: ‘I’m a newcomer, these A-listers won’t work with me') Shilpa Shetty is all praise for Raj Kundra's debut film UT69

Shilpa lauds Raj

Shilpa took to Instagram on Friday and shared rushes of UT69. She lauded Raj's ability to turn adversity into creativity. She wrote in the caption, “My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special and brave, and I am soooo proud of you (emojis). Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, and some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life’s journey with positivity. UT69 celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength. You’re a living example of that. We all have our journeys - and you have endured yours with faith and patience (smile emoji).”

Shilpa says UT69 is a ‘balanced film’

She added in the caption, “Last but not least, UT69 is entertaining despite dealing with a delicate subject and kudos to @shahnawazali1 for handling this incredible story with a cinematic lens that balances dark humour and gut-wrenching emotions. It’s not an easy task, but you pulled it off. Congratulations to the entire team (most are debutants).”

Shilpa on Raj's acting abilities

Shilpa also had all good things to say about Raj's acting prowess. She wrote in the caption, “It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural! Unbelievable, considering it’s your first film (I thought I was the only actor at home now I stand corrected) (sweat face emoji) Please watch this beautiful film, out in the theatres today… it’s ALL HEART! (heart emoji).”

Interestingly, Raj wanted to be an actor when he was 18. He had joined Padmini Kolhapure's acting school in London then and even got his portfolio shot by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

The Hindustan Times review of UT69, however, wasn't as flattering as Shilpa's. It stated, “From the first scene till the last, all you get to see is the jail, the barracks and the deplorable conditions of the inmates living there. I am not denying that as a subject it could actually be a hard-hitting, but basing it on one person's journey was a bit of a hard sell.”

