Shraddha Kapoor confirms Chhoti Stree to drop these big hints leading into Stree 3’s storyline

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is gearing up for an exciting new chapter, and this time, it's animated. At the trailer launch event of Thamma, actor Shraddha Kapoor revealed that the franchise's upcoming film, Chhoti Stree, will play a crucial role in setting the stage for Stree 3, including revealing Stree's much-speculated backstory.

Shraddha Kapoor talks about Stree 3

Calling Chhoti Stree her favourite part of the franchise, Shraddha shared her excitement: “When Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) told me about it, I said, Sach mein aapka naam Dinesh Vision hi hona chahiye! ("When Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) told me about it, I said, ‘Seriously, your name really should be Dinesh Vision’)”. The film, she revealed, will be a theatrical animated feature meant for kids, families, and fans of the franchise alike.

But the biggest surprise came from producer Dinesh Vijan, who confirmed that Chhoti Stree isn’t just a fun spinoff, but it’s a narrative bridge to Stree 3. “The most exciting part is that Chhoti Stree will end with a scene from Stree 3. It’ll transition from animation to live-action, and also answer the question, Stree ki backstory kya hai? (What is Stree's backstory),” he said.

Set to release six months before Stree 3, Chhoti Stree promises both laughs and lore, making it a vital part of Maddock Films’ most ambitious horror-comedy storytelling experiment to date.

About Stree franchise

The Stree franchise has proven to be a major commercial success for Maddock Films, establishing a strong foothold in the horror-comedy genre. The first film, Stree (2018), starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was made on a modest budget of around ₹20 crore and went on to earn over ₹180 crore worldwide.

Building on that success, Stree 2 has surpassed all expectations, grossing over ₹801.15 crore worldwide in just 35 days, according to box office reports. Alongside spin-offs like Roohi and Bhediya, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has now amassed a cumulative gross well over ₹1,000 crore, cementing its status as one of India’s most successful genre franchises.

Meanwhile, Thamma, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, will be released on October 21.