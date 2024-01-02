Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why he doesn't have many Bollywood friends despite working with 'big stars'

Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Amid praise for his performance, the actor opened up about his friendship with co-star Adarsh ​​Gourav in an interview with India Today. Speaking about making friends with Adarsh as well as Arjun Varain Singh, director of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Siddhant said it was challenging making friends in Bollywood. He said that after working with the 'biggest people', he has seen how they keep 'trying to balance their lives', adding, he is also doing the same. Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls Shah Rukh Khan invited him, his friends to Mannat Siddhant Chaturvedi reflects on his experience working with 'big stars' in Bollywood.

'They must be so busy'

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has worked with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, said, “I work with big stars. They also don't have time. They must be so busy. I feel like, ‘I have to do this.’ I haven't reached a single drop of where they are. They are trying to balance their lives. They have so many eyes on them, and so many duties to perform. They don't have the time to entertain you. We meet at events; we hug and ask, ‘How are you’! They are good actors, all of them. They get into the process where they shut off from the world. Even I have the same process. So, I don't complain."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Siddhant, who is rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, added, “It's not about fitting in. I came here from outside and everybody has been so receptive to me. I worked with the biggest people. They have been very nice to me. I continue to work with the best. Expecting more out of that is my stupidity. I also understand that it is difficult to balance everything out.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi's recent film

Siddhant was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh ​​Gourav, the Netflix film was released on December 26. It delves into the complex world of social media and its perils. Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh from a script he wrote with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film tells the story of 20-somethings Imaad Ali (Siddhant), Ahana Singh (Ananya Panday) and Neil Pereira (Adarsh) as they navigate love, heartbreak and friendship in the digital age.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place