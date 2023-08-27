Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani step out in style for dinner date, hold hands as they pose for paparazzi. Watch

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stepped out for a dinner date on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted videos of the duo arriving at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani attend star-studded party) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani outside a restaurant in Bandra.

Sidharth and Kiara's dinner date

For their outing, Kiara wore a short white dress and heels. Sidharth Malhotra was seen in a navy blue T-shirt, denims and sneakers. After their dinner, the couple exited the restaurant and posed for the paparazzi while holding hands.

Sidharth and Kiara pose for paparazzi

Sidharth and Kiara also smiled for the camera while posing. He also led Kiara to the car before stepping inside and waving at the paparazzi. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "They are just a perfect couple." A comment read, "Beautiful couple."

Shershaah won an award at National Film Awards

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara's 2021 film Shershaah won the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. In the Vishnu Varadhan-directed film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Vikram and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The couple apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah.

Kiara's 31st birthday

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple recently travelled to Italy to celebrate Kiara's 31st birthday. Kiara celebrated her birthday in a fun way.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a clip in which she and Sidharh jumped off from a cruise into the waters. "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee... #blessed #grateful for every day and all the love (sic)," she captioned it. Sharing the same video on his Instagram, Sidharth wished Kiara, "Happy birthday KI! Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time.”

Sidharth and Kiara's projects

Fans will see Sidharth in his upcoming film Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on Prime Video. Kiara will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

