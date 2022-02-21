Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani share a hug at awards night, fans say 'smile dekho Sidharth ki'

Sidharth Malhotra received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Best Actor Critics award for his 2021 film Shershaah on Sunday. The actor met his Shershaah co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at the ceremony and and their fans cannot get over their chemistry at the event.

Sidharth attended the event in a black bandhgala suit while Kiara was in a yellow saree. A video from the red carpet has been shared on a paparazzo's Instagram account and shows Kiara walking towards Sidharth and giving him a hug. The two then posed for the cameras together.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Fans of the two were overjoyed to see them together. A fan commented, "Just look at them...just adorable." Another said, “Literally made for each other." One more fan reacted, “Smile dekho sidhaart ke aate hi kiara ki (Look at Sidharth's smile).” “Kaash ye dono shaadi karle (may these two get married),” read yet another comment.

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be in a relatonship since quite some time but neither has turned down or confirmed the rumours.

Sidharth won a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Kiara played his fiancee Dimple Cheema in the film which released on Amazon Prime Video around Independence Day last year.

Post the event, Sidharth penned a note on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the award. He wrote, "Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film festival Awards 2022 @dpiff_official for honouring me with the Best Actor Critics Award #dpiff2022. It was such an honour to play the role of Capt. #VikramBatra, one of the youngest brave hearts of the Indian Army. A big thank you to Vikram Batra’s family for trusting us. Thank you to #VishnuVardhan and @karanjohar @dharmamovies @kiaraaliaadvani @apoorva1972 and @shabbirboxwalaofficial. Thanking the whole cast and crew of #Shershaah. Last but not the least Thank You to all my fans for your love and support. Big hug."

