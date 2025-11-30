Sidharth Malhotra says seeing Kiara Advani during pregnancy and childbirth was an ‘eye-opening experience’ for him

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl in July. The couple welcomed their daughter at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on July 15 and announced her arrival a day later through a heartfelt Instagram post. Last week, the couple revealed that they have named their four-month-old daughter Saraayah. Now, during an appearance at the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, Sidharth talked about Sarayaah and seeing Kiara through the period of pregnancy and giving birth. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani revealed the name of their daughter a few days ago.

What Sidharth said about Kiara and Sarayaah

Talking about Sarayaah, Sidharth shared, “I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can't speak! Sarayaah means princess of God. It is an exotic name, which comes from Hebrew. We announced it with a pair of white socks and filled it finally! We wanted to round it off.”

He went on to add, “My daughter being the superstar and my wife being the superhero. The process of just seeing Kiara through pregnancy and birth is an eye-opening experience for me. You know, men always talk about courage and grit and strength, but women actually demonstrate it when they become mothers. I have seen her during pregnancy, go through hormonal changes, physical changes and now she’s being a true superhero, taking care of Saraayah.”

More details

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara have requested that the media and paparazzi not take pictures of their daughter. In a note they sent to several journalists and photographers, the new parents wrote, “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, no photos please, only blessings. Thank you for your support.”

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the romantic comedy Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Whereas Kiara’s last release was the YRF spy thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.