Here's how much Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's most expensive tickets cost. Hint: It's above 2,500

The advance booking for this year's Diwali releases – Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again and Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – has finally opened. As per a News18 report, the ticket prices go as high as above ₹2,500 in the metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi. (Also Read – Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day 1: Ajay Devgn's film eyes ₹35 cr against Kartik Aaryan movie's ₹25 cr) Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's costliest ticket is worth over ₹ 2,500

Costliest tickets

The costliest tickets of both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again cost as much as ₹2,700 at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Delhi isn't far behind as PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall is charging tickets worth ₹2,400 for both movies.

A report by The Indian Express states that Singham Again is eyeing an opening of ₹35 crore at the domestic box office on day 1 on Friday, November 1. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is likely to amass ₹25 crore on the same day in India. While the advance booking of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer began early, national multiplex chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis started the advance booking for both films at the same time on Wednesday morning.

About this year's Diwali releases

Interestingly, both the Diwali releases this week are threequels. Singham Again is the third instalment in Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise. While the first part released in 2011, the sequel also starring Kareena Kapoor premiered in 2014. Kareena will also reprise the role of Ajay's wife in Singham Again. A part of Rohit's cop universe, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Deepika Padukone being introduced as “Lady Singham” Shakti Shetty, along with Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, and Jackie Shroff among others. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment, Singham Again is written by Milap Zaveri.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the franchise, whose first part released in 2007. Vidya Balan is reprising her role of Manjulika from that film, whereas Kartik Aaryan will reprise the role of Rooh Baba from the 2022 blockbuster sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Mahduri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz among others.