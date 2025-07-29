Sitaare Zameen Par skips OTT release, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for this amount

RS Prasanna’s Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles, will stream digitally soon after its theatrical release on 20 June. The spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par is skipping OTT release and will stream directly on YouTube soon. Know all about its digital release. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of Aamir Khan;'s 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par to release on YouTube

On Tuesday, Aamir held a press conference in Mumbai to announce that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on any OTT platform. He announced that it will be available on YouTube from 1 August for ₹100 in India. The film will also be available to watch in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Spain, with pricing localised for each market. Subtitles will be offered, along with dubs in some key languages.

Commenting on the move, Aamir stated, “For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world.”

He spoke of his dream of democraticising cinema, adding, “My dream is that Cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching Cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, Creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of Cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir under Aamir Khan Productions. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹267 crore worldwide. Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the RS Prasanna film. The story of a basketball coach mentoring a team of specially challenged players introduces ten new faces. The film received a mixed response upon release. Aamir is now producing Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, apart from Ek Din with his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.