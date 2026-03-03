Soha Ali Khan celebrates Holi with daughter Inaaya; Neha Dhupia plays with kids Mehr, Guriq using pichkaris. Watch

In the video, Soha and Neha can be seen dressed in comfortable festive outfits, smiling as they play with colours alongside their children. The little ones appear to be having the time of their lives, smearing gulaal and enjoying the cheerful atmosphere. Fans were quick to flood the comments section with heart emojis and warm wishes, calling the celebration “pure joy” and “too cute to handle.”

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia were spotted celebrating Holi with their children in Mumbai on March 3, and an adorable video from the festivities has now gone viral on social media. The heartwarming clip, shared by paparazzi, captures the duo soaking in the festive spirit with their little ones during a colourful and joy-filled celebration in Maharashtra.

Soha also made headlines for voicing her concerns amid the US-Iran conflict and advocating for peace, emphasising the need for protection and safety for children affected by war‑related crises. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “There is no alternative to peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the children, the innocent civilians. May tomorrow bring quieter skies and healing.”

About Soha and Neha's latest projects Soha Ali Khan, daughter of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in September 2017, and Soha often shares glimpses of her life as a mother on social media. Professionally, she made a notable splash with the horror thriller Chhorii 2 in 2025, where her performance as an antagonist earned praise from both fans and critics alike after the film streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Neha, who tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in 2018, is a mother of two: daughter Mehr (born 2018) and son Guriq (born 2021). Alongside her acting career, Neha has been active in digital and television spaces. In late 2025, she appeared alongside Kunal Khemmu in the Netflix family comedy-drama series Single Papa, which streamed on Netflix and featured both actors in pivotal roles in the ensemble cast.