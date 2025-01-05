Soha Ali Khan visits dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grave on birth anniversary, daughter Inaaya pens handwritten note

On legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 84th birth anniversary, his daughter and actor Soha Ali Khan paid a visit to his grave with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha was seen lighting a candle with daughter Inaaya, which was placed on a piece of cake, that was put near his grave. Don't miss Inaaya's adorable handwritten note, written specially for her grandfather. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Inaaya's bond with Taimur, their ‘cute’ journey as cousins on his birthday. Watch) Soha Ali Khan shared pictures from her visit on her Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan remembers dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Soha shares a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the special occasion. In the first picture, Soha was seen lighting a candle with Inaaya, while Kunal stood beside them with folded hands. The three of them went ahead and blew the candle, as captured in the second picture. The three of them stood there and prayed for a few seconds.

Inaaya's handwritten note

In another picture, which was a close-up of the gravestone upon which Mansoor's name was etched, a handwritten note penned by Inaaya was also seen. It read, “Happy birthday merry christmas and happy new year i hope you are ok, anyway love you lots, and hope you had a very good life and pls enjoy your birthday lots of love, love Inaaya.”

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote in the caption: “84 today (red heart and infinity emojis).”

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly called Tiger, died at the age of 70 in 2011 after battling a lung infection. He was regarded as one of the finest captains of the Indian cricket team. He played in 46 Test matches for India between 1961 and 1975, and was the captain in 40 of them.

He got married to veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in 1966. They have three children together – Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewellery designer.

In 2014, Soha announced her engagement with Kunal on social media, saying, “It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world and I said yes.” They got married later and are parents to seven-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.