Sonnalli Seygall: In our country, people just assume that good looking people cannot act.

Being a former beauty queen, actor Sonnalli Seygall says that she too had faced some sort of prejudices when she started off her acting career in Bollywood.

Looking back at her journey, which started Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, she tells us, “I didn’t get any work betweek my first film and my second film, which were Pyaar Ka Punchnama and the second part in 2015. But not only me none of the girls from the film got any films. It is not like I didn’t try, I would audition and meet people. And the stuff that I was getting was very negative may be because in the film I had grey shade or that I was a Miss India. I was only offered item songs or five-minute glam roles.”

But she admits that things slowly started changing post Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. “My journey has been slow but upwards. Yes if I could I would have liked to shape a bit different. I didn’t have any support but I did what I could and relied on my talent. In our country people just assume that good looking people can’t act until you prove yourself like Deepika Padukone did in Cocktail (2012) or Anushka Sharma…”

Noting how doors kept on opening since 2015, Seygall, 32, says that post Covid the work influx has been much more and that she competed 6 projects including web and theatrical.

Talking about one of them, Noorani Chehra, which sees her star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor says working with him has been a master class in acting.

“Of course your talent is there but if you have the right co-actor then the give and take is so right. As an actor your performance gets elevated if you have the right co-actor. I am obviously not as experienced like Nawaz. My potential may be there, but it does not get explored sometimes. But working wit the right co-actor helps. In fact watching him watching him perform and working with him was like going to an acting school,” she says.