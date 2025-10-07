Sonakshi Sinha reveals she and Zaheer Iqbal bought their house before their marriage: ‘It has been a while’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha shares updates about her life and often does makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel. In her latest vlog, the actor discussed her new house in Mumbai, where she will reside with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The sprawling property, which is still undergoing renovation and furnishing, was purchased by the two even before they got married, they said during the video. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared what they wanted for their dream house to look like.

What Sonakshi and Zaheer said

Sonakshi started the vlog by sharing that the house has been set up by the interior designer and the contractors for the last nine months. She and Zaheer went inside the house, which was a huge property located in Mumbai. The two of them then shared glimpses of the kitchen, the living room space and the mirrors. Sonakshi shared, “It has been a while, before our shaadi!” “We started buying the properties way before the shaadi and kept it like that! We said shaadi ke baad (after our marriage), we will start,” said Zaheer.

“So basically, shaadi ke kuch 10 din pehle humne yaha ki puja ki (We did the pooja of the house 10 days before our marriage) and found Payal (Makwana, the interior designer), who has done some 6 flats in the same building, so she knows the ins and outs. Then we found the amazing Garnet contractors who did the flat in 9 months!”

When asked what was their idea of a dream home, Zaheer hilariously added that he always wanted the basin in his house to be in such a way that the water always falls in the middle and he does not have to touch it again to close it. Additionally, he wanted all the furniture to be sturdy so that anyone could dance on top of it at any time. Sonakshi laughed and said her idea was that of a clean and white space.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before getting married in June last year. The couple met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Zaheer debuted in the 2019 film Notebook, which Salman produced. He acted with Sonakshi in the 2022 movie Double XL and the Blockbuster music video.

Sonakshi and Zaheer married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 last year at their Mumbai home. They hosted a reception for friends from the film industry later on which was attended by several celebrities like Vidya Balan, Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu and Anil Kapoor.