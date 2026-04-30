Sonali Kulkarni gets stuck for 5 hours in traffic jam while travelling to Pune: ‘Traffic team told me to have patience’

It was a night of chaos and concern for actor Sonali Kulkarni, who found herself caught in a terrifying traffic nightmare on Wednesday while travelling from Mumbai to Pune. She was stranded at a standstill for over five hours, with the actor describing the experience as an “extremely scary” situation. Sonali Kulkarni took to social media to share her ordeal, raising alarm over the conditions and the sheer unpredictability of the situation.

Sonali Kulkarni shares traffic woes Sonali took to social media to share her ordeal, raising alarm over the conditions and the sheer unpredictability of the situation. She posted a video on Instagram to talk about the ordeal, and show how she was stuck in the traffic. The actor also shared that when she reached out to the traffic control team for assistance, she was simply asked to remain patient.

In the video, Sonali said, “Hi, I am here on Mankhurd bridge. It’s been exactly five hours that we are stuck here. I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me. We called the traffic control team; they are saying to have patience."

“The jam is really bad and they are not sure when it will get resolved. We can’t cross. We are completely stuck because we can’t turn back either. Pray for us. Police, if you know anything or can come from the other side and give us an update, then please do. We can’t even say we are hungry, it’s beyond that. I know people must have gone through much worse situations than us, but this is scary, five hours at just one position,” she added.