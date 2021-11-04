Sonam Kapoor makes laddoos at London home, decks it up on Diwali

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating Diwali with a preparation of besan laddoos. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself as she made the sweets in her kitchen.

Sonam, dressed in a red outfit, was seen in the kitchen of her London home. She fried some cashews and roasted besan in a pan for making the sweets. She even rolled the laddoos herself and put cashews on top of them.

“May the light of the lamp remove every darkness, and bring the light of happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Be happy, be happy. Lots of love, Sonam. Happy Diwali,” she wrote. On her Instagram Stories, she also shared a picture of her home decked up with flowers.

Sonam earlier gave a tour of her home in London for an issue of Architectural Digest. Sharing what inspired the design of her home, she said, “The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space perfect for where we are in our lives at present and we knew right away @rooshadshroff would be perfect to design our space. Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating on the space together," she wrote.

“Rooshad is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste. He knew colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” she added.

Sonam lives in London with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. She keeps flying between London, Delhi and Mumbai to be with her family and for work commitments.