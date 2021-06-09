Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita wishes her on birthday with baby pics, Arjun Kapoor says: 'Can’t wait to see you'

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated her 36th birthday and wishes poured in from her family members. Taking to Instagram, her mother Sunita Kapoor wished her by penning a note and sharing Sonam's childhood pictures with her siblings--Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Sunita wrote, "Happy birthday my darling daughter, Miss you so much There is so many things I want for you.. so many wishes for you in my heart. But my greatest wish is that you always remember how much you are loved Because you are such a beautiful and unique person .. love you so much beta."





Sonam's cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor also wished the actor. On Instagram, he shared an old picture of the duo together. Arjun captioned the post, "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor! Stay kind, stay happy and stay the way you are... I miss you and love you and can’t wait to see you and @anandahuja soon so that we can enjoy @rheakapoor's cooking & AK (@anilskapoor) stealing bites from our plates while pretending to be on a diet..."

Her brother Harsh Varrdhan also wished her. "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor .. need to leave rainy bombay soon after this busy month and come to Europe!" he wrote on Instagram and shared their pictures. Rhea dropped a series of Boomerang videos on Instagram and captioend her post, "Happy birthday to my best friend, better half, big sister and partner in everything big and small, fabulous and silly. Forever."

Sonam had started her career as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Black. In 2007, she made her acting debut with Saawariya, and since then she has featured in movies such as Delhi 6, Aisha, Raanjhana, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Neerja, Padman and Veere Di Wedding among many others.

She was las last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, which released in 2019. She also featured in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, which starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role. She will be seen in the movie Blind.

