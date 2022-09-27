Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share more pics of son Vayu on a special day. See here

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a precious picture of her newborn son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor who turned a year older on Tuesday. She also dropped a throwback picture from her childhood days with Nirmal. On the occasion, the actor wrote, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you@nirmalkapoorbombay.” Also read: Check out Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s cute room

The picture of Vayu with Nirmal had the little one’s face blurred. In it, he was wrapped in bright saffron-coloured clothing as Nirmal held him. Soon after the post went live, Sonam’s family members like aunt Maheep Kapoor and cousin Akshay Marwah dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son on August 20.As the baby completed one month, the couple announced his name with their thoughts behind it on social media. However, they continue to not reveal Vayu’s face in photos.

Anil Kapoor also shared a birthday note for his mother and shared a bunch of photos. “The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay,” he wrote.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she and her husband Anand were planning for their first child in 2020, however, it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sonam said it was on her birthday last year that she told Anand that they could not wait anymore. “So,ß Anand and I decided… We were planning for 2020. Then we were in Delhi at the beginning of the pandemic at his parents’ house and at that point we just decide to wait, because we did not know what Covid-19 was at that point. We did not understand and we thought, let’s just wait,” Sonam told Vogue India.

The actor said that she found out about her pregnancy around Christmas 2021. The couple announced the news of Sonam’s pregnancy in March. They had posted pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Anand. Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production Blind. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON