Soni Razdan says she's 'upset' after rejecting Sunny Deol's Gadar: ‘I think Anil Sharma never forgave me'

Soni Razdan has said that she regrets not being a part of Gadar. The actor recently revealed that she was offered the film but couldn't accept it owing to date issues.

Gadar was released 20 years ago and it starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film had clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan and was a box office success. A sequel is now in the making.

Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Soni Razdan said, “The one project I got offered was Gadar and I said no to it at that moment. Not for any other reason but because I was producing my own show for Star Plus called Aur Phir Ek Din. I was dealing with date issues of actors. I was a producer and I could not deal with having to go away to Lucknow to shoot. I had to go to Lucknow to shoot this wonderful project, which I said no to like a fool.”

“I’m so upset that I said no to it because I really wanted to be a part of it. And I think Anil Sharma never forgave me after that. He was like ‘How can you say no?’ But I said, ‘You don’t realise what I’m going through. I’m going through a worst nightmare’ because I remember I was trying to juggle Kiran Kumar’s dates with XYZ’s dates with my dates. I couldn’t deal. So, I said no to it,” she said, adding that she would regret the decision ‘for the rest of (her) life’.

Gadar 2 was confirmed on the occasion of Dussehra. Anil Sharma is set to return to helm the project while Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reunite as well. Earlier this week, Sunny took to Instagram and shared pictures from a reading session in Manali. “Reading Sessions and the cold mountain breeze #Gadar2 #Manali,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Soni recently appeared in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood. The actor was seen playing a celebrity manager/agent.