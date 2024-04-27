Sonu Sood appeals to WhatsApp as his account gets blocked: 'Hundreds of needy people must be trying for help'

Sonu Sood is known for connecting with the masses not just with his films but through his philanthropic initiatives as well. However, the actor is currently facing issues in operating his WhatsApp account. Sonu shared about the same on his Twitter handle and asked the company to take effective action. (Also read: Sonu Sood backs Hardik Pandya amid Mumbai Indians' IPL underperformance) Sonu Sood notifies WhatsApp about his blocked account.

Sonu Sood tags WhatsApp over blocked account

Sonu shared in his post that there are hundreds of people who reach out to him for help through WhatsApp. He expressed his frustration over his account not working for more than 36 hours.

He tweeted, “@WhatsApp Still my account doesn’t work. Time to wake up guys. It’s been more than 36 hours. Message me directly on my account asap. Hundreds of needy people must be trying to reach for help. Kindly do your bit.” The actor had earlier posted about the same on Twitter as he wrote, “My number does not work on @WhatsApp. I have been facing this problem many a times. I feel time for you guys to upgrade your services.”

In both the tweets Sonu shared screenshots of his WhatsApp account. The description read, “This account can no longer use WhatsApp…Chats are still on this device. Check review status.”

More details

Sonu has previously posted screenshots of his WhatsApp conversations with people who reached out to him for seeking help. He was actively involved in helping the needy people during the 2020 lockdown. The actor had arranged bus transport for the migrant workers who wanted to return to their hometown at the time of Coronavirus pandemic.

Sonu is currently geared up for his upcoming action-thriller Fateh. The movie is his directorial debut and features Jacqueline Fernandez in a crucial role. Fateh is based on the horrors of cybercrime.