Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood is 'very sad' after 25-year-old he was trying to save, dies of Covid-19
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Sonu Sood is 'very sad' after 25-year-old he was trying to save, dies of Covid-19

  • Actor Sonu Sood has shared details of two patients whom he helped. One of them dies while the other one continues to struggle. Sonu sought God's help as he expressed his feelings.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood has been the ray of hope for many across the country ever since coronavirus reached Indian shores last year. However, he is not able to save every person that approaches him. Sonu shared his disappointment and helplessness with fans in his latest tweet.

Admitting that he knew there was little hope in the case, Sonu tweeted late Tuesday, "A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what ..was coming. When u lose someone, u wish u could save someone."


He also shared a tweet about a bodybuilder is fighting for life. Sonu wrote in another tweet, "Another 29 year young bodybuider whom we saved is now critical in a hospital in Telangana. Spoke to the inconsolable sister for 20 mins and gave her hope. Feel very sad to see so much of sorrow around. God be kind."


Sonu's fans were quick to post messages to cheer him up. "Sir you did your best...you lose one life, but you save millions. Think at the positive view..We love you sir," wrote one. Another one commented, "Sir you are doing great help to needy. Rest depends on Bhagwan. Nothing can happen without his wish." One also tweeted, "Sir whatever you are doing for all of us is great. May god bless you. You really are a real hero."

Also read: Gaurav says Karan-Nisha spat should be 'dealt with grace' for their son's sake

Fans also encouraged Sonu to continue his relief work and one wrote, "Sir, keep up the good work. It is only people like you who can help and be kind. God will not help, He will only inspire people like you to help those fighting for their lives." Many also offered to join Sonu's initiatives: "U r the only hope to this country. Keep up the good work.let me know if I can be of any help in ur work."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood movies sonu sood

Related Stories

Dharmendra shared a video from his farmhouse outside Mumbai.
Dharmendra shared a video from his farmhouse outside Mumbai.
bollywood

Dharmendra shares idyllic early morning views from his farmhouse. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a glimpse at the peaceful morning he was enjoying at his farmhouse.
READ FULL STORY
Swara Bhasker took a dig at trolls.
Swara Bhasker took a dig at trolls.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker takes a dig at trolls on three years of Veere Di Wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker has penned a note as Veere Di Wedding clocked three years. She took a jibe at trolls in an Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.