Sonu Sood is 'very sad' after 25-year-old he was trying to save, dies of Covid-19

Actor Sonu Sood has been the ray of hope for many across the country ever since coronavirus reached Indian shores last year. However, he is not able to save every person that approaches him. Sonu shared his disappointment and helplessness with fans in his latest tweet.

Admitting that he knew there was little hope in the case, Sonu tweeted late Tuesday, "A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what ..was coming. When u lose someone, u wish u could save someone."

A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope.Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021





He also shared a tweet about a bodybuilder is fighting for life. Sonu wrote in another tweet, "Another 29 year young bodybuider whom we saved is now critical in a hospital in Telangana. Spoke to the inconsolable sister for 20 mins and gave her hope. Feel very sad to see so much of sorrow around. God be kind."

..was coming. When u lose someone, u wish u could save someone.

Another 29 year young bodybuider whom we saved is now critical in a hospital in telangana.Spoke to the inconsolable sister for 20 mins and gave her hope. Feel very sad to see so much of sorrow around. God be kind🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021





Sonu's fans were quick to post messages to cheer him up. "Sir you did your best...you lose one life, but you save millions. Think at the positive view..We love you sir," wrote one. Another one commented, "Sir you are doing great help to needy. Rest depends on Bhagwan. Nothing can happen without his wish." One also tweeted, "Sir whatever you are doing for all of us is great. May god bless you. You really are a real hero."

Also read: Gaurav says Karan-Nisha spat should be 'dealt with grace' for their son's sake

Fans also encouraged Sonu to continue his relief work and one wrote, "Sir, keep up the good work. It is only people like you who can help and be kind. God will not help, He will only inspire people like you to help those fighting for their lives." Many also offered to join Sonu's initiatives: "U r the only hope to this country. Keep up the good work.let me know if I can be of any help in ur work."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON