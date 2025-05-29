Sooraj Pancholi reveals actors pay 30 lakh to feature on top podcasts: 'I have received such offer too'

Sooraj Pancholi, who is currently promoting his latest film, Kesari Veer, recently opened up in an interview and revealed that actors pay huge amount of money to be featured on top podcasts. The actor said that he had also received such an offer, but he didn't accept it. Sooraj Pancholi revealed that actors pay money to be featured on top podcasts.

Sooraj says actors pay to be on top podcasts

In a podcast with Hindi Rush, Sooraj mentioned, “I have heard that there are a few actors who charge about ₹30 lakh to do a podcast. Is this true? I am just wanting to know because I have come here for free. Pay me at least ₹30,000,” Sooraj said jokingly.

However, the podcasters laughed and said that the tables had turned. Sooraj quickly clarified and said, “Yes, I have heard that too, that the podcasters who have good viewership charge ₹30 lakh to get you on their podcast. I have received such offer too. But it makes sense as they give you viewership. They have put immense hard work to grow their page so I think why not.”

About Sooraj Pancholi's work

The actor made his debut with Athiya Shetty in 2015 with Hero. The actor won the Filmfare award for best newcomer that year. He then acted in Satellite Shankar in 2019 which also starred his father Aditya Pancholi and Megha Akash. He was also seen in seen in Time to Dance, opposite Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister.

Sooraj was most recently seen in the historical action film Kesari Veer, directed by Prince Dhiman. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Barkha Bisht, Aruna Irani, and Akanksha Sharma in key roles. The film released on May 23.