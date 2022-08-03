SS Rajamouli hosts Anupam Kher at his house in Hyderabad, actor praises his simplicity: 'So much to learn from you'

Actor Anupam Kher visited filmmaker SS Rajamouli's house in Hyderabad. The actor shared a few pictures and a video with Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli. In the video, Anupam honoured Rajamouli with traditional shawl wrapping. In the photos, the actor posed with Rajamouli and Rama. Also Read: SS Rajamouli says he is ‘angry’ with Netflix for only releasing Hindi version of RRR

Sharing the images and video, Anupam wrote, “Dearest #RamaJi and SS Rajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! #Simple #Successful #Maverick.” In the clip Anupam puts a shawl around Rajamouli and says, “How will you otherwise remember me more,” to which Rama replies, “How can we forget you?” In the next photo, Rajamouli and Anupam are seen greeting each other with folded hands.

One fan commented, “Are you two collaborating for a project?” Another one simply called the two “legends.” While one said, “Men full of gratitude,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Anupam will be seen as the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. The upcoming political drama is written and directed by Kangana, who essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Last month, Anupam shared his first look from Emergency on Twitter and wrote, “Happy and proud to essay the role of the man, who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut-starrer and directorial next #Emergency.”

Rajamouli is still basking in the success of his film RRR, which starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film broke several box office record and Rajamouli was praised for his work globally. According to reports, SS Rajamouli will be collaborating with actor Mahesh Babu for his u.

