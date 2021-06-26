Step inside Twinkle Khanna's newly transformed nook featuring a straw basket plant and a cheeky candle

Twinkle Khanna has shared a new video in which she is seen transforming a corner of her house. The actor-turned-writer took to Instagram and shared a clip in which she was seen setting up a straw basket with a potted plant inside it on a wooden side table. She placed a couple of smaller potted plants beside it. She then placed a cheeky candle beside the plants.

The side table was placed beside a small seating area, featuring a couple of cushions. The corner appeared to be an extension of a balcony of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's house. The nook was bright courtesy of the natural sunlight while several plants were placed in the corners.

Twinkle shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Taking on small corners and transforming them into joyful nooks. Small projects with tangible rewards are my goals all this month. A straw basket from @amazondotin some plants and the Cheeky candle from @thefarawaytreeindia are all I need to get this done. Drop a (heart emoji) in the comments below and tag me if you do up nooks in your house and decide to post the results! #smalljoys #quickfix #spiderplants Music: Love Love Love Musician: Fox in Oil."

Twinkle has often shared glimpses of her house through her social media posts. In a picture featuring her mother Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle had given a glimpse of the spacious living room. In another post shared in March, featuring a video of her daughter Nitara dancing on the bed, she gave a glimpse of her bedroom.

Twinkle has been sharing regular posts featuring her daughter as well. On International Yoga Day, she shared a picture of herself meditating while Nitara sat on the yoga mat and watched her. She also praised Nitara last month for adapting with the new normal of staying indoors and masked with ease.