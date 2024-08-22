Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film crosses 400 crore

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: The horror comedy has been performing very well globally. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Maddock Films shared the film's collection in the first week of its release. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is produced by Maddock Films. (Also Read | Stree 2 box office collection day 7: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film soon to enter ₹300 crore club in India) Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the film.

Stree 2 worldwide collection

On X, the production house shared a poster with the numbers. It read, "Explosive week 1: ₹401 crore worldwide GBO. India GBO ₹342 crore, overseas GBO ₹59 crore. Day 1-6: ₹269.2 crore. Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹20.4 crore. Total net collection India: ₹289.6 crore." "One astounding week of blockbuster success! Thank you, audience, for your love," the makers captioned the post.

About Stree 2

The film is the sequel to 2018's Stree. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Stree revolved around a female ghost who was wronged in her mortal life. Its follow-up focuses on a headless villain called 'Sarkata' with a connection to the eponymous character.

Stree 2 is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe, which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya. The film hit the screens on August 15 on Independence Day alongside other titles, including Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Amamr Kaushik on his films

Recently, the film's director spoke to news agency PTI about his film. “When Stree released, it was my first film, I was very nervous. I never wanted to start my career with a horror film, that was the last thing I thought I would make.”

He had added, "While we were editing the film, we felt this was a different kind of film as there was no reference point for it. People are more intelligent than us as filmmakers, they understand when a film is offering them a new experience, which they felt during Stree."