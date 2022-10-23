Subhash Ghai reveals how new ‘sabun-tel’ actors are different from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Subhash Ghai thinks he knows exactly what separates the younger crop of actors from 90s stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan. He believes its their lack of dedication of seriousness towards the job. In a new interview, Subhash Ghai spoke about how actors now are more focussed on landing big brand deals rather than acting well. (Also read: Subhash Ghai recalls asking Shah Rukh Khan to 'avoid his romantic side' in Pardes: ‘Kept reminding him in every scene')

Subhash made his first film Kalicharan in 1976 with Shatrughan Sinha. It was a big hit. He later made dramas and romantic movies such as Ram Lakhan, Karz, Taal, Pardes and more.

Speaking about the change in movie-making process now and how actors of the new generation behave, he said, “The actors of 90s still understand the importance of the story, be it SRK, Salman or Aamir. They want the job to be done well and they know that the money will follow. But today's generation wants the money to come first; they are just bothered about their personal branding and fees; they feel they have become big brands, they are surrounded by an entourage who even tells them to look left or right.. They look like sabun tel waale log jo apni shooting chhod ke ad karne ke liye chale jaate hain (The soap and oil people leave their shoots to film for ads and commercials),” he said.

“Of course, farak padega na (Of course it will matter)? Did you ever hear about Rajesh Khanna or Anil Kapoor in his hey days do ads? Aap theatre se ghar aao toh actor tel bech raha hai (You come back from a movie and the actor is selling oil on television), you begin to wonder that what happened to him/her since you just saw him/her on the big screen talking about patriotism,” he added.

Subhash Ghai has not made a film since 2016. He was also embroiled in a MeToo controversy in 2018 when a woman accused him of drugging and assaulting her. He later got a clean chit from Mumbai Police in the case.

