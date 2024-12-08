Subhash Ghai shares health update after his hospitalisation, thanks fans for their love: ‘All is well now’

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai has reassured fans about his health after being admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to health concerns. The 79-year-old director, known for his iconic Bollywood films, took to social media to update his followers, stating that he is now in good health. (Also read: Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai speaks at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). (PTI Photo) (PTI11_26_2024_000410B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

Subhash Ghai shares health update

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ghai thanked his fans for their love and well-wishes during this time. "I feel so blessed to know that I've so many friends expressing their love and affection for my health. After my hectic stint at IFFI Goa, ALL IS WELL NOW and see you soon. SMILE AGAIN. Thank you," Ghai wrote.

More details

Earlier, a statement from Ghai's team confirmed that the filmmaker was "absolutely fine" and that his hospitalisation was for a routine check-up, with no cause for concern.

A close source to Ghai's family further explained that the filmmaker undergoes an annual check-up to monitor his health due to his busy schedule. "Nothing to worry about. We do this every year as it's important to do all checkups. And due to his busy schedule, we get him hospitalised so the doctors can do all tests properly. He is absolutely fine," the source told ANI.

Subhash Ghai, a celebrated filmmaker, is best known for creating numerous iconic Bollywood hits such as 'Kalicharan', 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Vidhaata', 'Meri Jung', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak', 'Pardes', and 'Taal', among others.

His contribution to Indian cinema has been unparalleled, with his films leaving a lasting legacy.

Ghai recently made headlines at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he showcased his docu-drama 'Gandhi: A Perspective' and his book 'Karma's Child'.

In an interview with ANI, at the event, he shared his pride in the film's reception. "I am happy that in IFFI 2024, Gandhi: A Perspective, which is my 30-minute film, received a lot of praise. We call it a docu-drama. It was screened, and people praised it a lot," Ghai said.

He went on to emphasize the film's significance as a socially responsible project. "I made it as a responsible citizen, not just as a filmmaker. It is not commercial cinema. Everyone says that this film should be seen by every child. And it should be shown in every school and college," he added.

Ghai also spoke about the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's values in today's world. "There are questions raised about Gandhi among the youth. They wonder why this happened. That is why I wrote such a story and made such a film. Gandhi is still relevant today, and his thoughts, values, and principles are timeless," Ghai said at IFFI.

(With inputs from ANI)