Sunny Deol on the rise of Deol family in Bollywood: ‘It's high time we got this kind of work’

Sunny Deol on family's newfound success

On Monday, Sunny launched the trailer of his upcoming film Jaat, during which he highlighted that his family members, including his father Dharmendra, all of whom are actors, have embarked on a fresh chapter in their respective careers within the entertainment industry, as per India Today.

He was questioned whether this new inning brought along any pressure to his shoulders, to which Sunny said he was 'waiting' to get all this amount of work.

Sunny said, "I don't think it adds pressure. It's high time (we got this kind of work). We were waiting for it. It always takes us years back. That's how the family has been, and that's how we are. Ise kehte hain aap mehnat karo, waqt kab ayega, pata nahi. Aur ladte raho, hato mat (They say, you never know when your time will come, so, keep working hard. And keep fighting, don't back down)."

On his future work assignments, Sunny said, “I can only talk about Jaat right now. I am working on several films. I am fortunate enough to see that all these films are being made. I've been waiting for a long time for projects to shape up for me. Gadar 2 began all of that for me. I am doing Jaat right now. I'll speak when the time is right to discuss these other projects. All of these are amazing subjects”.

Sunny’s upcoming film

Sunny will soon be seen in Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Hindi film Jaat, also starring Randeep Hooda as an antagonist. The trailer of the film was released on Monday. The clip shows Sunny’s character threatening to bring down Randeep’s ‘lanka’ while saving the day.

Apart from Sunny, Randeep, Saiyami and Regena, Jaat also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, Swarupa Ghosh, and others in key roles. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, sees music by Thaman S. Jaat and will be released in theatres on April 10 this year.