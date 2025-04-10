Sunny Deol reacts to Salman Khan's remark on Bollywood not giving shoutouts to his films: ‘Humare yahan kitni baar…’

Recently, ahead of the release of his film Sikandar, Salman Khan spoke about why people in the industry don't give him shoutouts while he is always cheering for others’ films. Reacting to his statement, Sunny Deol called Salman the “most supportive actor in Bollywood” in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. (Also Read: Sunny Deol weighs in on Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal: ‘We work for everyone’) Sunny Deol calls Salman Khan the most supportive actor in the industry.

Sunny Deol on industry not giving shoutouts for Salman Khan's films

When asked if Bollywood lacks unity because actors like Salman don’t receive shoutouts like others do, Sunny said, “I mean, I think, and at the end of the day, we are all human beings, right? Har aadmi ka apna-apna dhang hota hai, kaise nahi hai aur har aadmi chahta hai ki uske baare mein koi accha bole ya cheezein chalein (Every person has their own way of doing things, isn’t it? And everyone wants others to speak well of them or see things go well for them). And there’s no harm in saying so, right? But humare yahan kitni baar hum log kitni cheezein, anyway, wahan kahaan jaana (But here, many times, we… let’s not get into that)."

He added that there’s no negativity between actors in the industry and said, “But I think everybody is fond of one another, aur kabhi-kabhi ho jaata hai, kahin kisse ho jaate hain, jahan ek doosre se thodi si ho jaaye (And sometimes it happens that certain things occur between people, creating a slight distance). But I’m sure no one holds negativity towards anyone.

And Salman has always been a guy who’s always been supportive to everybody, and I’m sure all the actors who know him, all the colleagues — I think they are all very supportive of him. And that’s the way life is; it’s give and take. It can’t be one-sided.”

What Salman Khan had said

Earlier, in an interview with the same publication, Salman reacted to the industry not giving his films shoutouts and said, “Unko aise lagta hoga ki zarurat nahi padhti mujhe, but sabko zarurat padhti hai. (They might feel I don’t need it, but everyone needs support). Like Mohanlal’s film, which was released today, I hope it is going well. My film is being released in two days. I think Jaat is coming, I guess. It’s coming one week later. And the way Sunny is going, I think he is going to hit the ball out of the park. I have heard Mohanlal speak about it.”

For the unversed, during the promotions of Sikandar, Salman gave a shoutout to Sunny’s film Jaat, which was released on 10 April. Later, Sunny also shared his best wishes on the release day of Sikandar, writing on Instagram, “My dear Salman, all the very best for Sikandar's release. Chak De Fatte!”

Salman Khan and Sunny Deol’s recent releases

Salman’s much-anticipated film Sikandar was released in theatres on 30 March. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles, has earned over ₹200 crore worldwide in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Jaat released today (10 April) in theatres. The action thriller, directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others in supporting roles.