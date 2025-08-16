Sunny Deol admits there is 'fear and nervousness' for Ramayana, praises ‘Ram’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Fingers crossed’

Actor Sunny Deol, who will essay the character of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has spoken about his role in the film. Speaking with Zoom, Sunny also heaped praises on his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram in the film. Sunny, who is yet to begin shooting for Ramayana, has said that he will start "shooting very shortly." Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor will work together for the first time in Ramayana.

Sunny Deol talks about portraying Lord Hanuman in Ramayana

Talking about his role, Sunny shared that "it will be exciting, it will be fun", adding that "it’s going to be great, it’s going to be beautiful." Sunny also spoke about the fear factor. "See, nervousness or fear - that factor is there. But that’s the beauty of it, because you have to find within yourself how you’re going to take up the challenge and how you’re going to live up to it. And you’re getting the opportunity to do it, and I’m very sure Amit, the producer, they’re doing a great job of it," he said.

Sunny is keeping his fingers crossed for Ramayana

Sunny hopes Ramayana will be on par with Hollywood films. "Because they are going to bring out those supernatural things and those effects on screen, which I hope - fingers crossed - are nothing less than what Hollywood has. I mean, how many times has it been made, and how many Ramlilas happen? When it comes to the big screen, the way all the actors involved in it are performing, I’m sure there will be justice to everything, and people will feel satisfied and enjoy the whole film," he added.

Sunny can't stop praising Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny said he thinks "it’s going to be great because he’s such a fine actor, and he always takes up a project and lives it completely."

Last month, an India Today report said that Sunny will have less than half an hour of screen time in the film. The film will reportedly end with the arrival of Hanuman, who will promise to help Lord Ram in rescuing Goddess Sita from Ravana. In Ramayana: Part 2, Sunny will have a bigger role.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also stars Yash (Ravana), Sai Pallavi (Sita) and Ravie Dubey (Lakshman). Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will hit the theatres on Diwali 2027.