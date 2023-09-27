Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol opens up about Gadar 2 success: ‘For 22 years, I’ve seen him struggle and work’

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with the film Dono. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke about the bumper success of his father's film Gadar 2, and how it felt like a victory for the entire family. Rajveer also shared that he feels very angry when people comment that as an actor, their lives must be very easy. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 29: Sunny Deol's film continues to do well, earns ₹511 crore in India so far) Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol at the trailer launch of Rajveer's debut Dono in Mumbai.(AFP)

What Rajveer said

In a new conversation with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Rajveer spoke at length about the success of Gadar 2 and how they could not believe the box office numbers at first. He said, "It is a victory for the family. For 22 years, I’ve seen him struggle and work. There were no days off. When people come up to me and say that an actor’s life is very easy, they just travel around… They must’ve seen other actors and felt that. I just get very angry, because I’ve seen how much my dad works, and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So, to see him finally land a hit with Gadar 2, he deserves it. I don’t know how to describe that joyful feeling, I couldn’t believe it when I heard how much it did. Everytime we looked the numbers went up and up... we kept laughing we did not know how to describe it... we were so happy for him."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 had a bumper run at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel the film released in theatres on August 11 and minted ₹40 crore on its opening day in theatres. It is the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. Following this, in its first week Gadar 2 minted ₹ 284.63 crore, while in the second week the collections rested at ₹134.47 crore, and in the third week the gross collection stood at ₹ 63.35 crore. The film entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office, and now ranks as the third biggest Hindi movie of all time in India.

Meanwhile, Rajveer Deol will be seen in Dono, which is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S Barjatya. Rajveer stars in the film opposite actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma, who also marks her acting debut with the film. It is set for release on October 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON