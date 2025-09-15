Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra fight for Varun Dhawan's love in 90s' coded drama

The trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been released, and it is all about the battle of exes. The trailer shares a glimpse into a twisted love story, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor pretending to be in love to make their exes, played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, jealous. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer: The film is slated to release on October 2.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer out

The trailer of the upcoming film, which is backed by Karan Johar, was released on Monday in Mumbai with much fanfare. The lead actors, including Varun and Janhvi, attended the trailer event.

The trailer reveals Varun's character as lovestruck, fixated on winning over Ananya (played by Sanya), with plans to propose to her. Meanwhile, another scene introduces Rohit as Janhvi's ex.

As the plan unfolds, sparks fly in all the wrong directions – explosive confrontations, catty clashes, and seething jealousy ensue. There is more chaos with Varun falling for Janhvi, adding to the messy story.

The trailer mixes humour, romance, and grandeur. It features many one-liners, romantic moments, and elaborate dance numbers set against the backdrop of a lavish Indian wedding. The trailer also includes many references from other Bollywood films, with Varun using his father David Dhawan's film Raja Babu to pen a witty romantic poem in a particular scene. Fans have noted that the film also bears a resemblance to Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, a remake of French Kiss.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, and others.

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is a spiritual successor to the Dulhania films, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release in theatres on October 2.