Emotional Sussanne Khan remembers mom Zarine Khan with old pics, sweet note: 'I remain yours in every way every day'

Over a month after her mother, Zarine Khan's, death, interior designer Sussanne Khan has penned an emotional note remembering her. Zarine died in November at the age of 81. Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a video collage featuring Zarine and their other family members. Sussanne Khan shared a post for her late mom, Zarine Khan.

Sussanne Khan remembers mom Zarine Khan with an emotional note

In the video, special memories were captured as the family spent time together. It featured Zarine's husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan, Farah Ali Khan, Aly Goni, Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan's sons--Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Sharing the post, Sussanne wrote, "My Mummsy Angel.. Everything stops when I think of your face… today your soul is 40 days away from us… to our most Spectacular Mothership… I am blessed coz you chose me to be yours… I remain yours in every way, every day…."

"Miss you all the time… and in between that too (red heart, raised hands and raised fist emojis) your forever baby girl, Suzi. PS, let’s dance together in my dreams through life’s every struggle. I know I will overcome coz of you (face holding back tears emoji)," concluded her note. She added Adnan Sami's song Tera Chehra as the background music.

How Sussanne remembered her mother after her death

A day after Zarine's death, Sussanne penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering her mother as her "bestest friend, God and life." In her post, she talked about how Zarine taught her family members to live life with the epitome of grace and love. She said, "My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were... and our lives will be happy."

"We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now until we all meet again and laugh and dance together.. You teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P.S. You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne added. She also shared a heartwarming video with her mother, where the two shared a loving embrace and exchanged affectionate kisses.

About Zarine's family

Zarine is survived by Sanjay and their children, son Zayed and daughters Sussanne, Farah, and Simone Arora. Zarine and Sanjay celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.