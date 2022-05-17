Sussanne Khan shares loved up pic with BF Arslan Goni, calls it 'incredible feeling', fans ask 'is it official now?'

On Tuesday, Sussanne Khan shared a photo with boyfriend Arslan Goni, making their relationship Instagram-official. The couple has been spotted several times together in the past. Recently, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan made his relationship official with actor Saba Azad. Also Read: Saba Azad makes relationship with Hrithik Roshan official as he reacts on her international project. See her reply

Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, “The beach is not always a place sometimes it is an incredible feeling.” In the photo, Arslan is seen with his arm around Sussanne, as they posed for the photo.

Sussanne Khan with BF Arslan Goni.

Arslan replied to Sussanne's post, by dropping a many kissing emojis in the comments section. Arslan's brother, television actor Aly Goni commented, “Hmmmm good feeling.” Anushka Ranjan wrote, “Cutays.” Ekta Kapoor said, “Love u beaches." Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali said, “Love you both. Always stay happy."

One fan commented, “Oh you guys! Finally you guys made it official.” Another one said, “Such a cute couple.” While one asked, “When are you two getting married?” another one said, “Which beach is it?”

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, nearly a year after his Bollywood debut Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. A year after announcing their separation in 2013, they got divorced. Nonetheless, they support each other and have been working together to maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their two sons. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last month, Sussanne and Arslan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport after partying with Hrithik and Saba Azad in Goa. Actor Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the party that also saw Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor.

