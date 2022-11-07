Sussanne Khan tells son Hridhaan Roshan ‘don’t be an eye-candy', her boyfriend Arslan Goni reacts

Sussanne Khan has shared a picture with her son Hridhaan Roshan accompanied with an advice for him. She has asked him to avoid being an ‘eye candy’ and aim for being ‘soul food’ instead. (Also read: Sussanne Khan thanks sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan for 'choosing' her)

Sharing the picture, Sussanne wrote, “Note to my son… Don’t be eye candy… be soul food. People will stare, make it worth their while…” Ekta Kapoor was among the first ones to respond. She wrote, “Cuties," and dropped a few heart emojis. Sussanne also responded to her comment with, “Ekta baby love you.”

Sussanne's new post.

Amrita Kak and Vedhika also dropped heart emojis on Sussanne's Instagram post. Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni also responded to the post with several heart emojis. Sussanne's sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “My Ridu (Hridhaan)," alongside several heart emojis.

Sussanne had shared a family picture on the14th birthday of Hridhaan in May this year. Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne were seen posing with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan in the pic. Sharing the image, she wrote, “To our sky full of Ridz (Hridhaan)… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day... happy 14th birthday beautiful boy… We love you the most…"

Sussanne's birthday post for Hridhaan.

Sussanne thanked her sons for 'choosing' her as their mom.

In her birthday special post in October, Sussanne also thanked Hridhaan and Hrehaan for choosing her as their mom. Sussanne has two sons from her first marriage with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan - Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne and Hrithik separated amicably in 2014 and have been friendly with each other ever since, and are co-parenting their children.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, they even stayed in the same house for a smooth co-parenting of the sons. They are also often seen on outings together. Hrithik is now dating actor-singer Saba Azad.

