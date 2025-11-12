Sussanne Khan weeps inconsolably at Zarine Khan's prayer meet; Hrithik Roshan calls it ‘privilege to be loved by you’

Farah Khan Ali has shared a video from her mother Zarine Khan's prayer meet, which was held recently in Mumbai. In the video, all the family members were seen talking about Zarine and showering her with praise. The prayer meet was attended by many celebrities, including Jitendra, Salim Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Fardeen Khan and Saif Ali Khan, among others. Sussanne Khan couldn't hold back her tears at her mom Zarine Khan's prayer meet. Hrithik Roshan spoke about his former mother-in-law.

Sanjay Khan recalls how he proposed to Zarine Khan

Zarine's husband-actor Sanjay Khan recalled how he proposed to her. "I met her when I was 18 and she was 14. When I looked into her luminous, beautiful eyes, I felt as if I was looking at the world. I asked her, 'Will you marry me?' She looked at me with a smile and said, 'If I feel the same about you that I feel now, I'll say yes after one year.' So I said, 'With or without her beauty, she is also an intelligent person. She will make me a very good wife'."

Hrithik Roshan remembers his former mother-in-law

Talking about his mother, Zarine's son Zayed Khan said, "My mother was my God. I'll miss her deeply." Hrithik Roshan said, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you.”

Zarine's family talks about her

In the video, several priests from different religions were seen praying for Zarine. Her daughter Sussanne Khan was seen weeping bitterly as she sat with the guests, remembering her mother. A projector showed photos of Zarine with her family members. All her family members, including her grandchildren, praised Zarine in their brief speeches.

Farah Ali Khan pens a long note about her mother

Sharing the video, Farah Khan Ali expressed her happiness for the love Zarine received. "Zarine Sanjay Khan to the world — but to me and my siblings, simply our mother. She was my world, or so I thought… until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard — irrespective of class, social status, or faith. To her, all were equal, and all equally important. I am truly blessed to have witnessed this outpouring of love for my mother. I’m also profoundly grateful for having had her in my life for more than half a century, because every moment of that time was precious," she said.

Farah wrote about how her mother raised her and her siblings. "She shaped me and my siblings in her image — she loved generously and gave without flinching. She had a golden heart, just like the meaning of her beautiful name, Zarine, which means 'golden' or 'to shine.' And shine she did — the brightest of all — as she left her earthly abode for her heavenly one. Thank you, God, for my mother. Thank you for all the love she received. Thank you that she lives on in me and my siblings. We will carry her legacy forward," she concluded.

About Zarine

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay, daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora, and son Zayed. She died on November 7 at the age of 81. Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.