Sutapa Sikdar recalls late-night conversations with Irrfan Khan after his pics show up on her Facebook

Sutapa Sikdar, producer and wife of Irrfan Khan, has penned down an emotional note, recalling the late actor’s wish to recite the famous poem Tum Hoti Toh Aisa Hota from Amitabh Bachchan’s Silsila. Tanuja Chandra’s Qarib Qarib Singlle turned four on Thursday, and Irrfan's pictures surfaced on Sutapa's Facebook memories. Irrfan Khan died early last year after a long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Soon after the release of the film in 2017, Irrfan had shared a collage of positive reviews for the film and wrote, “The love keeps coming in.” The film marked the Bollywood debut of Parvathy.

Sutapa shared Irrfan’s post and wrote, “When the sleep disorder still continues even after one and a half year. And FB opens the flood gate of memory a new one each day and Sahir Saab says ‘Tum Hoti Toh Aisa Hota’ as Irrfan really wanted to recite this poetry once somewhere.”

She added, “Bachchan Saab's iconic voice had travelled many a times in student days and Irrfan used to marvel at it but twenty five years later Sahir Saab took the lead in Fandom over Bachchan Saab and Irrfan in those late night conversations would say ‘Yaar muzhe bolna tha yeh… ekbaar (I really want to recite this… once)’ but some journey's abruptly stop. And leave you #qaribqaribsinglle Kuch log itne qareeb hote hain ki unke bina bhi woh zindagi mein qareeb hi rehte hain (Some people are so close to you, they remain around you, even when they are not)#irrfan.”

Lyricist of the film, Raj Shekhar also shared a picture with the late actor, from the sets of Qarib Qarib Singlle and wrote, “You guys loved my song Jaane De from the film, but my achievement of working on Qarib Qarib Singlle was the time spent with Irrfan saab.”