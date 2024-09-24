Swara Bhasker reveals Fahad Ahmad did not bother to say ‘hi’ when they first met: I was struck that he is not fanboying

Swara Bhasker revealed how she met husband Fahad Ahmad at protests sites and developed a bond that led to their wedding. During a new interview podcast with Couple of Things - with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Swara detailed the first time she met Fahad while organising a protest, and how she was ‘struck’ by the fact that he did not do any ‘fanboying’ because she was an actor. (Also read: Swara Bhasker shares her biggest fear before marrying Fahad Ahmad: ‘Mujhe Bollywood parties mein nahi bulayenge’) Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad (Yogen Shah)

What Swara said

Swara said in Hindi, “I went to the protest site all by myself. When I reached the gate, I could not even see where the stage was. Then I reached and started asking who is Fahad here. Then one guy said that person is Fahad. Someone who was wearing a dirty yellow t-shirt, and he was standing with his back in front of me, cinematically speaking, like a back shot. He was fixing the mic. I went up to him and was like, ‘Hi, Fahad. I'm Swara.’ He just turned around and was like, ‘Aa gaye na, bolna hai, bolna hai (Oh you’re here! You have to speak!).' There was no hi, hello. He was clear with his agenda as to what he was doing."

She went on to add, “Normally, you expect that people will notice you and say a few words. Some politeness, which we actors are used to. I was very struck that he is not fanboying or fangirling, and he knew what he was there for… Anyway, then because we had numbers, next protest, he would ask whether I was coming because he was very much involved in that. The next protest was in Pune, where we spent some time together and I heard his speech. This was our beginning.”

More details

Swara tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. In June the same year, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy. Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child Raabiyaa on September 23 last year.